General view of No Man's fort which is on sale along with Spitbank Fort.

Here is what it looks like inside the Solent Forts near Portsmouth

HISTORIC forts off the coast of Southsea are up for sale on the market.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 4:57 pm

Located in the Solent, No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are up for sale right now, they are listed on Zoopla and cost upwards of £4 million each.

You can view them here – No Man’s Fort and Spitbank Fort.

No Man’s Fort has 23 bedrooms, while Spitbank Fort has 9 bedrooms.

Between the two forts there is also a pub, spa and even a lighthouse!

1. Solent Forts

A view from inside the Sea View room inside the lighthouse on No Man's Fort

Photo: Andrew Matthews

2. Solent Forts

General view of Spitbank Fort, which is part of Solent Forts and is up for sale along with No Man's Fort.

Photo: Andrew Matthews

3. Solent Forts

Beach hut styled changing rooms for spa guests staying at No Man's Fort

Photo: Andrew Matthews

4. Solent Forts

A view from inside the Beacon room at the top of the lighthouse on No Man's fort

Photo: Andrew Matthews

