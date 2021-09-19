Here is what it looks like inside the Solent Forts near Portsmouth

Located in the Solent, No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are up for sale right now, they are listed on Zoopla and cost upwards of £4 million each.

You can view them here – No Man’s Fort and Spitbank Fort.

No Man’s Fort has 23 bedrooms, while Spitbank Fort has 9 bedrooms.

Between the two forts there is also a pub, spa and even a lighthouse!

Look through the gallery below.

