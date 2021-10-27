One of the Solent Forts has been sold - here's how much for

Horse Sand Fort. Picture: Sarah Standing (180830-270)

Horse Sand Fort, which is undeveloped, has been snapped up by an unnamed UK buyer for £715,000.

The buyer is said to be keen to develop the site for a leisure use.

Horse Sand Fort has been on sale since 2019, along with No Man’s Land Fort and Spitbank Fort, both of which are still listed.

A deadline of November 26 has been set for bids on No Man’s Land Fort.

The 99,000 sq ft island is currently developed as a 23-bedroom luxury island retreat which was refurbished in 2015, with spa, restaurants, helipad, and events space. More recently additional landing stages and new generators have been installed, as well as the fort’s own pub.

Previously No Man’s Fort was marketed for £4.25 million, but now the asking price has been dropped to £3.6 million.

Paul Barrasford from Colliers’ Hotel Agency said: 'Following our recent sale of Horse Sand Fort, Mr Clare is keen to progress on No Man’s Fort and has reduced the asking price to £3.6m and set a deadline for offers to come forward.

‘There are not many people who can say that they own a fort, this site could be an amazing addition to a property portfolio, whether it is used as a hotel as it is now, a holiday residence or converted into a different use.

‘For a creative investor it could be many uses such as a data centre, specialist athletic training venue, a filming location, or even a headquarters for a fast-growing start-up. Its remote location offers the ultimate privacy and security.’

The third Spitbank Fort is also available for purchase under separate negotiation.

