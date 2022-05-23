Seasonal changes have now come into effect to restrict the access for dogs on certain beaches in the south east over the warmer months.

Southsea, for example, has parks, open spaces, and beaches that welcome dogs, but there are some restrictions in place covered by the Public Spaces Protection Order 2022 (PSPO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs will be banned from certain beaches in the Portsmouth area from next month.

But how long will dogs be banned from beaches in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, and what is the fine if you break the rules?

Here's everything you need to know:

Southsea

Southsea has restrictions in place for dogs in particular areas that are covered by the PSPO.

This order covers the following dog controls within Portsmouth:

-Exclusion of dogs from land

-Fouling of land by dogs and the removal of dog faeces

-Dogs are only permitted on land if kept on a lead

-Dogs to be put on lead by direction of an authorised council officer

From April 30 to September 30, dog owners will be unable to take their furry friends on the foreshore between Royal Marines Statue and Southsea Castle.The same is in effect at the Hot Walls.You could be fined up to £1,000 if the dog is not permitted to be off its lead.

Hayling Island

As for Hayling Island, dog owners will be unable to take their pets on blue flag beaches from May 1 to September 30.

However, dogs are allowed in the following locations:

-From the golf club to the ferry

-From the funfair to Creek Road

-At Eastoke from Bosmere Road to the lifeboat station.

Dogs are only allowed on leads on the promenade.

From October 1 to April 30, dogs are allowed on all beaches in Hayling Island.

According to Havant Borough Council, an on-the-spot fine could be issued if dog owners fail to comply.

The fixed penalty is set at £100.

A person who is guilty of an offence under the PSPO could face a fine of up to £1,000.

Hill Head

Dogs are not allowed on the main part of Hill Head beach from May 1 to September 30.

A small section of the beach to the west of the main carpark is where dog owners can take their pets all year round.

Dogs are also allowed on the promenade all year but must be on a lead.

Dog owners could face a fixed penalty notice if they fail to comply with the rules.

According to Fareham Borough Council, irresponsible dog owners could be fined £100 for not complying with the terms of the PSPO.

If owners fail to pay, it can lead to further sanctions, including fines of up to £2,500 for each offence.

West Wittering

West Wittering beach follows the same protocol as Hayling Island.

Restrictions are in place between May 1 and September 30.

According to Chichester District Council, those who do not comply with the rules could face a penalty of up to £1,000.

Stokes Bay

Dogs are not allowed in signed controlled areas in Stokes Bay between May 1 and September 30.

The dog free beach area extends from Pebble Beach to Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).

There are many dog bins along the promenade for dog owners to dispose of dog waste.

Dog walkers and their dogs can enjoy the open areas at the east end of the Bay towards Gilkicker.

According to the Gosport Borough Council website, a person who fails to comply with the Gosport Public Spaces Protection Dog Control Order 2020 could be fined up to £1,000.

Lee-on-the-Solent

Dogs are banned from marked areas of Lee-on-the-Solent beach from May 1 to September 30.

According to the Gosport Borough Council website, a person who fails to comply with the Gosport Public Spaces Protection Dog Control Order 2020 could be fined up to £1,000.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron