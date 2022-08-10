Now on the market for £235,000, the bay and forecourt home in the heart of the city has an Anderson shelter from the Second World War in the garden.

Inside the Lynn Road property, an entrance hall leads to the front reception room, stairs to the first floor and then through to the rear of the property.

At the front of the property is a good sized living room benefitting from the natural light and additional floor space provided by the bay window.

Heading through to the second reception, you pass under the feature archway before finding the second reception which benefits from being the full width of the property. This room benefits from built in under stairs storage.

From here, you are led into a bright kitchen with contemporary units, wall and base cabinets, sink unit under the window and hob and oven at the rear of the room. There is a small loft area in the roof space above the kitchen which the current owner has boarded out to add storage space.

The garden at the rear benefits from brick boundaries and lawned area.

Contact Chinneck Shaw on 02382 200426.

