This six bedroom home, located in Catherington Lane, comes with three bathrooms, four reception rooms, a swimming pool and an annexe.

The listing says: “With brick elevations under a tiled roof and accommodation over three floors, this substantial Grade II Listed farmhouse is surely one not to be missed.

“With high ceilings and large windows, light flows through the accommodation whilst recent owners have been very clever in bringing every convenience you would expect to find in the 21st Century, blended with the character and charm of a period farmhouse.

“The property certainly has the "wow" factor.”

This home saw a price reduction of £150,000 in June 2025.

. Catherington Lane, Catherington, £1.7m This home is on the market for £1.7m and it is being sold with Winkworth - Petersfield. | Zoopla Photo Sales

1 . Catherington Lane, Catherington, £1.7m This six bedroom home in Catherington is the epitome of charming with its period features and cottage vibes. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Catherington Lane, Catherington, £1.7m The listing says: "With brick elevations under a tiled roof and accommodation over three floors, this substantial Grade II Listed farmhouse is surely one not to be missed." | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Catherington Lane, Catherington, £1.7m This home comes with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a swimming pool. | Zoopla Photo Sales