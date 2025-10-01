Luxurious Grade II listed home with a swimming pool sees £150,000 price reduction - Take tour

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 15:23 BST

Explore this impress grade II listed home equipped with a pool.

This six bedroom home, located in Catherington Lane, comes with three bathrooms, four reception rooms, a swimming pool and an annexe.

The listing says: “With brick elevations under a tiled roof and accommodation over three floors, this substantial Grade II Listed farmhouse is surely one not to be missed.

“With high ceilings and large windows, light flows through the accommodation whilst recent owners have been very clever in bringing every convenience you would expect to find in the 21st Century, blended with the character and charm of a period farmhouse.

“The property certainly has the "wow" factor.”

This home saw a price reduction of £150,000 in June 2025.

This home is being sold with Winkworth - Petersfield - for more information, click here.

This home is on the market for £1.7m and it is being sold with Winkworth - Petersfield.

This six bedroom home in Catherington is the epitome of charming with its period features and cottage vibes.

The listing says: "With brick elevations under a tiled roof and accommodation over three floors, this substantial Grade II Listed farmhouse is surely one not to be missed."

This home comes with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a swimming pool.

The listing says: "With high ceilings and large windows, light flows through the accommodation whilst recent owners have been very clever in bringing every convenience you would expect to find in the 21st Century, blended with the character and charm of a period farmhouse."

