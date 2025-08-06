Homebuilder’s deposit boost upped to £25,000 for Portsmouth’s key workers

A leading Hampshire housebuilder is pulling out all the stops to make sure key workers can progress on the property ladder with an increased deposit boost of up to £25,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division has increased the value of its contribution for public sector workers from £15,000 to £25,000, giving house hunters a route to a more affordable move.

For those using the scheme, the housebuilder will contribute £1,000 towards the deposit for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price, up to £25,000. For example, on a property costing £300,000, the home buyer would qualify for a contribution of £15,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As noted by Foundation Home Loans, there were an estimated 5.95 million employees in the UK’s public sector in March 2024, which was 24,000 (0.4%) more than in December 2023 and 125,000 (2.1%) more than in March 2023.

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division has increased the value of its contribution for public sector workers from £15,000 to £25,000, giving house hunters a route to a more affordable move.

The figures also outlined that the NHS employed an estimated 2.02 million people in March 2024, an increase of 12,000 (0.6%) compared with December 2023 and an increase of 79,000 (4.1%) compared with March 2023.

Available to all workers across the public sector, the five-star housebuilder’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is expected to benefit millions across the country.

The scheme is available to those in the NHS, but also to an extensive list of those in education, the police force, fire service, environmental service, probation service, local authorities, prison service, foster carers, as well as anyone at the Ministry of Defence, National Highways or Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tammy Bishop, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme has been well received across the country and we’re pleased to help essential workers in the public sector take their first or next step on the property ladder.

“For anyone who thinks they might be eligible for the scheme, we would encourage them to visit our Sales Advisers at a nearby development to learn how to make a move to a brand-new home.”

Based in Hedge End, Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division is currently building the Forest Walk development in Whiteley, Harbour Place in Bedhampton and Pebble Walk on Hayling Island.