House prices in Portsmouth: the nine neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

If you wanted to splash out on a fancy new home, but stay local to Portsmouth, there are plenty of areas to choose from.

By David George
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million. It is almost 60 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in County Durham’s Horden, the cheapest part of the country, where the average sale price comes in at just £57,500.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

It is not just the area of Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park that has staggeringly high property prices.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million. Of these millionaire communities, 89 per cent can be found in the capital.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

How do property prices compare across Portsmouth? Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.

House prices in the north of Cosham are the highest anywhere in the city, with an average cost of £355,000.

1. Cosham North

House prices in the north of Cosham are the highest anywhere in the city, with an average cost of £355,000. Photo: -

Drayton and Farlington is hot on the heels of north Cosham, with an average house price of £350,000.

2. Drayton & Farlington

Drayton and Farlington is hot on the heels of north Cosham, with an average house price of £350,000. Photo: -

Port Solent's house prices give this protperties in this part of the city an average cost of £315,000.

3. Paulsgrove West and Port Solent

Port Solent's house prices give this protperties in this part of the city an average cost of £315,000. Photo: Town and Country Estate Agents

Like West Paulsgrove and Port Solent, the average house price in the south of Cosham is £315,000.

4. Cosham South

Like West Paulsgrove and Port Solent, the average house price in the south of Cosham is £315,000. Photo: Google

