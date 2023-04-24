Police name woman whose death in Portchester sparked a murder probe
Police have released the name of a woman whose death saw a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Officers were called to The Crossway in Portchester just before 10am last Monday morning.
A police spokeswoman this morning said: ‘We can now confirm the woman who sadly died was Rebecca James, 45, from Fareham. Her family do not wish to comment any further at this stage and ask that their privacy is respected.’
Enquiries are continuing into the incident.
A 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until July 17.
Neighbours in the street last week said they were shocked by the police activity in the road, saying it was usually a a ‘quiet residential street’. They reported seeing several police cars, and ambulance and forensic investigators at the scene on Monday and Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination has been held but the results have not been released.