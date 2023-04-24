News you can trust since 1877
Police name woman whose death in Portchester sparked a murder probe

Police have released the name of a woman whose death saw a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.

By Tom Morton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST

Officers were called to The Crossway in Portchester just before 10am last Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman this morning said: ‘We can now confirm the woman who sadly died was Rebecca James, 45, from Fareham. Her family do not wish to comment any further at this stage and ask that their privacy is respected.’

Enquiries are continuing into the incident.

Police at the home in The Crossway, Portchester last week Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)Police at the home in The Crossway, Portchester last week Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)
A 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until July 17.

Neighbours in the street last week said they were shocked by the police activity in the road, saying it was usually a a ‘quiet residential street’. They reported seeing several police cars, and ambulance and forensic investigators at the scene on Monday and Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination has been held but the results have not been released.