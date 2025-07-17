How to save water in bathroom after UK’s driest spring in 132 years

With a hosepipe ban in place in Hampshire and a potential water shortage incoming, it’s never been more important for consumers to think about their usage.

With the UK having faced its driest spring since 1839 and a potential water shortage incoming, it's never been more important for consumers to think about their usage.

Data reveals the average person in the UK used 139 litres of water daily in 2024, and the average property lost an additional 109 litres to leaks. Despite all this, around 85% of people are unaware of their water usage and underestimate it by almost half.

Brits are being urged now more than ever to be more water conscious as they head into a summer with potentially limited rainfall.

How to save water in the bathroom

Water waste is a hidden household problem, but there are practical solutions to reducing your water consumption in the most water intensive space – the bathroom.

Now Colm Lalor, a commercial director at leading bathroom manufacturer nuie, is sharing how households can reduce their water usage without sacrificing comfort.

Top tips for saving water in the bathroom

Change your showerhead: The standard shower uses about 10-15 litres per minute. On the contrary, a low-flow shower head uses about 6 litres per minute. Changing your showerhead could save you up to 90 litres of water. Fix any leaks: A leaking toilet can waste up to 400 litres of water per day. Fixing your leaks can save up to 5,500 litres of water a year. Turn off the tap or make a switch: Brushing your teeth while the water is running can be wasteful. Turning it off can save several litres each time. Better yet, consider switching to a tap with water-saving features. The nuie water saving Eco-tap comes with dual-stage cartridges that help control flow and temperature more efficiently, reducing water consumption by up to 50%. Take showers, not baths: Baths, though relaxing, can use between 100-200 litres of water. A water-efficient shower is a smarter alternative to reduce your water consumption.

Wet rooms: a water-saving solution

Alongside simple solutions, the design of a bathroom can play a key role in the amount of water used. Wet rooms, which have become an increasingly popular search on Google, are both practical and environmentally friendly.

Key benefits of wet rooms:

Efficient use of water: Wet zones usually limit the need for a bath, reducing water consumption drastically.

Splash zones: 70% of water during showers falls within 600 mm of the shower head. The splash zone keeps the water from getting all over the walls and bathroom.

Waterproof with a smart design: Waterproof floors and built-in drainage help prevent leaks and reduce the risk of water damage.

By incorporating these small practical changes and rethinking bathroom designs, consumers can reduce their water usage while also creating a stylish, eco-friendly space.