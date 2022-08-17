Springhead Barn is now around 210 years old and the benefits of its construction and original use will not be lost on the new residents.

Oak beams, vaulted ceilings, and grand proportions are all part of the package, the latter ably illustrated by the main window in the sitting room which has replaced the original barn doors.

Colin Shairp of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire said: ‘It’s easy to imagine entertaining at this house, where the two upper bedrooms are served by their own staircases rising each side of that stunning sitting room window.

‘Guests in effect each have their own wing – the main bedroom with luxury en-suite is on the ground floor, where there’s also a fourth bedroom/study.

One of the upper bedrooms has an anteroom, currently a dressing room, that could also be pressed into use as sleeping accommodation or a nursery.

‘In addition to the impressive house, the property also has 1.76 acres of sloping grounds, rising away from the house to be crowned by a wildflower meadow and pergola from which to enjoy stunning views.

‘Haslemere has its own station and good road access so is eminently accessible and while Springhead Barn is close to the town centre it’s easy to shut out the world once through the gate as the property has great privacy, shielded from the road by its outer walls and the garage and workshop block that would suit a classic car enthusiast to a tee, particularly as the area is rich in roads to enjoy a desirable sports car.”

Offers are invited in excess of £2 million.

For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

