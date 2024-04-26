This property, located in St James’s Road, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard area at the back of the house. This home is ideal for someone wanting to be a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of the city and the beach – and it has been designed to a high specification.
The listing says: “Stunning three bedroom home! This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road. The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout.”
1. St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard. This house is on the market for £575,000 and it is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. The listing says: "Stunning three bedroom home. This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road." This listing says: "The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout." This property is in an ideal location and is a stone's throw from the city centre. This family home would be a brilliant investment as it is near public transport links and has easy access to the M275. Photo: Zoopla
2. St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard. This house is on the market for £575,000 and it is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. The listing says: "Stunning three bedroom home. This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road." This listing says: "The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout." This property is in an ideal location and is a stone's throw from the city centre. This family home would be a brilliant investment as it is near public transport links and has easy access to the M275. Photo: Zoopla
3. St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard. This house is on the market for £575,000 and it is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. The listing says: "Stunning three bedroom home. This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road." This listing says: "The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout." This property is in an ideal location and is a stone's throw from the city centre. This family home would be a brilliant investment as it is near public transport links and has easy access to the M275. Photo: Zoopla
4. St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard. This house is on the market for £575,000 and it is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. The listing says: "Stunning three bedroom home. This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road." This listing says: "The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout." This property is in an ideal location and is a stone's throw from the city centre. This family home would be a brilliant investment as it is near public transport links and has easy access to the M275. Photo: Zoopla