Impressive townhouse in Southsea welcomes contemporary interior and is a stone's throw from city centre

Space has been utilised in this impressive townhouse which consists of contemporary and warm designs.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST

This property, located in St James’s Road, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard area at the back of the house. This home is ideal for someone wanting to be a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of the city and the beach – and it has been designed to a high specification.

The listing says: “Stunning three bedroom home! This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road. The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout.”

This property is on the market for £575,000 and it is being sold with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. For more information about the property, click here.

St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000

St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000

St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000

St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000

