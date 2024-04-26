1 . St. James's Road, Southsea, £575,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a courtyard. This house is on the market for £575,000 and it is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. The listing says: "Stunning three bedroom home. This impressive townhouse is situated in one of Southsea's most requested Conservation Areas and can be found along St. James' Road." This listing says: "The property which spans over 1300sq.ft of living space, has been meticulously renovated by the current owners to create a home which offers contemporary style and classic charm throughout." This property is in an ideal location and is a stone's throw from the city centre. This family home would be a brilliant investment as it is near public transport links and has easy access to the M275. Photo: Zoopla