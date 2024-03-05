Former Royal Naval Comrades Club to be converted to homes and is now up for auction for £500,000.

The former Royal Naval Comrades Club site, located in Lake Road, Portsmouth, is going to be auctioned off on March 20 after securing planning permission to be converted into residential dwellings. The declining numbers in memberships resulted in the business selling and moving location, leaving the site empty for the past few years. During that time, Portsmouth City Council has granted planning permission for it to be redeveloped into housing.

The permission means that the site has the potential to form two, three-bedroom houses, four, one-bedroom flats and two, two-bedroom flats, with associated amenity space, refuse and cycle storage.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser with Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: "Once completed, it is considered the finished units will be ideal for resale into the local marketplace or retention for income producing potential. We anticipate keen interest.”