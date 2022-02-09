Inside a Baffins house that is 'suitable' to be a retirement home

This four bed semi-detached in Baffins Road, Baffins is on sale for £264,000 for over 60s. It is listed in Zoopla by Homewise Ltd.

The property has been recently refurbished throughout.

It is ‘an absolute must see’.

The property is suitable as a retirement home.

Through the Home for Life Plan from Homewise, those aged 60 or over can purchase a Lifetime Lease with a one-off payment to become the Lifetime Lease owner of this property.

The cost to purchase the Lifetime Lease is always less than the full market value. The saving can vary from 8.5 per cent to 59 per cent.

Alternatively, if you are under 60 or would like to purchase the property at the full market value of £400,000, please contact Cubitt & West.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Homewise Ltd.

