This five bed house in Anmore Road, Denmead is on the market for £1.4m. It is listed on Zoopla by White & Guard Estate Agents.

Clarendon Barn is nestled at the end of a quiet lane, surrounded by countryside and comes with approximately one and a half acres of beautiful gardens and two adjoining paddocks.

The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building originally used as both a stable block and hay barn in part before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home.

It comprises of a beautiful sitting room with vaulted ceiling and an array of exposed beams and a separate dining room.

There is an office/study, 24ft kitchen/breakfast room, large utility room, 21ft cinema room, two double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and modern cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are a further three bedrooms, with modern bathroom and en-suite.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact White & Guard Estate Agents.

