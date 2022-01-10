Inside a £1m home that has been 'completely refurbished' in Horndean

This four bedroom house in Horndean is on the market for £1.095m. It is listed by Fine and Country.
Known as Hillview it is a ‘unique’ home that has been extended and completely refurbished.
Fine and Country say: ‘A great deal of thought has gone into the layout and the finish is of a high quality with the internal design carried out by Jane Clayton & Co.’
There are features like, underfloor heating, ‘Lapicida’ marble bathrooms, oak flooring and architraves, CCTV, triple glazing, CAT 6 wiring, 6kw solar panels as well as a quality fitted kitchen and manicured gardens.
The entrance to the property is via a remote control sliding wooden gate leading into a large turning and parking area with double garage, to the rear are terraced landscaped gardens with flowering shrubs incorporating patio areas.
For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.