This three bedroom family home in Stride Avenue, Copnor, is on the market for offers in excess of £380,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Look inside a 'perfect' three bed family home on sale in Portsmouth for £380,000

A ‘PERFECT’ family home has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:52 pm

This three bedroom house in Stride Avenue, Copnor, is on the market for offers in excess of £380,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is described as being ‘perfect’ and comes with a loft extension.

At the front of the property is a cosy lounge space featuring a beautiful fire place and bespoke shutters.

There is a stunning kitchen diner featuring an island work top, plenty of storage along with counter top space.

At the rear is a sunny south facing garden with decked area close to the property which then leads down the path to the rear of the garden where you will find the garage which was been blocked off to create a usable garden room/playroom.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here – or call 02392 82673.

Stride Avenue

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Stride Avenue

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Stride Avenue

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Stride Avenue

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

