This four bedroom home in Links Lane, Rowland's Castle, is on the market for £2,500,000 and is listed by Harris, Parkes & Drake.

Electric gates lead to an extensive driveway, and through the arched porch with tiled flooring and oak panelled door, the property includes three reception rooms, attic rooms, and a bespoke barn/studio featuring a glass spiral staircase.

There is also a walled garden with extensive lawns, seating areas, interspersed with various flowers, trees and shrubs, a patio area, and vehicular and pedestrian access.

Take a look at these 15 photos giving a sneak peek inside the property.

For more information, contact Harris, Parkes & Drake in Rowlands Castle.

1. The four bedroom home is on the market for £2,500,000. The four bedroom home is on the market for £2,500,000. Photo: Contrib Photo Sales

