Inside a £2.5m Rowland’s Castle home with walled garden and bespoke studio which is now on the market

A ‘SPACIOUS’ 1930s detached family residence in private grounds has gone on sale.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 12:02 pm

This four bedroom home in Links Lane, Rowland's Castle, is on the market for £2,500,000 and is listed by Harris, Parkes & Drake.

Electric gates lead to an extensive driveway, and through the arched porch with tiled flooring and oak panelled door, the property includes three reception rooms, attic rooms, and a bespoke barn/studio featuring a glass spiral staircase.

There is also a walled garden with extensive lawns, seating areas, interspersed with various flowers, trees and shrubs, a patio area, and vehicular and pedestrian access.

Take a look at these 15 photos giving a sneak peek inside the property.

For more information, contact Harris, Parkes & Drake in Rowlands Castle.

