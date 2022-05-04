This seven bedroom detached house in Mill Lane, Havant, is on the market for £2m. It is listed on Rightmove by Taylor Hill & Bond, Havant.

Bartholomew House is approached via double gates to a sweeping forecourt with parking for numerous vehicles.

The versatile accommodation is set over two floors in the main house with further external buildings, two of which are made up as guest suites.

The entrance porch leads to a generous reception hall, which sets the tone of this light and airy home and provides access to all principle accommodation. On one side there are double doors lead to the sitting room and through to the conservatory and on the other side of the hall there are double doors open into the dining room.

Leading off the dining room is a versatile kitchen and breakfast room with a range of matching white wall and base units and integrated appliances with tiled flooring with large bay window seating area looking to the side garden.

Beyond the dining room is a ground floor bedroom with views across the expansive rear garden and towards Langstone Harbour leading to its own private beach.

Three of the bedrooms, including the master bedroom, have southerly views to the water.

At the rear of the property, set in the secluded garden, is 'The White House', an annex with an ultra-modern shower room and double door to a private patio area.

The grounds include a number of outbuildings. The gym has through-access to the back garden and has a convenient workshop area attached.

For more information visit Rightmove’s website – or call Taylor Hill & Bond, Havant on 02382 200206.

