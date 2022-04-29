Rhue Cottage, a five bedroom property in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, is on the market at a guide price of £1.3m.

It is listed by Bernards Estate and Lettings Agents, Waterlooville Office.

The house is described as a ‘wonderful example of a modern executive family home’, and has history dating back to the 17th century.

It was originally part of the The Live and Let Live Brewhouse.

The property is within walking distance of Hayling Island beach, and is close to other local amenities.

A large driveway with space for several vehicles is at the front, with access to a double garage – renovated as a home gym.

There are three en-suite bathrooms on the upper floor, as well as a larger family bathroom.

On the ground floor, there is a large hand built open-plan kitchen and dining area, a living room with a log burner, a reception room, study, and utility room.

Outside, residents can enjoy a fully enclosed walled garden, that includes a hydropool hot tub with a retractable enclosure.

A workshop with power outlets, and an Alitex greenhouse.

The house also has a myriad of environmentally friendly features, including under floor heating, low energy LED lighting, solar panels, Tesla powerwall batteries, and an electric car charging point.

More information can be found on the Rightmove website here, or by calling the estate agent on 02382 200570.

