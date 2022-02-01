This four bed semi-detached house in Highlands Road, Drayton, is on the market for £529,995. It is listed by Town and Country.

It is located in a ‘popular’ cul-de-sac with easy access of local shopping amenities, commutable road links, recreation grounds and catchment for both Solent and Springfield Schools.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and comprises; hallway, sitting room with doors leading to dining room, snug/garden room, kitchen, study, outer lobby and utility room on the ground floor with three bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor.

On the top floor is a further bedroom and bathroom.

Having off road parking, an integral garage, double glazing, gas fired central heating, a westerly facing rear garden and views from the top bedroom towards the City of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight in the distance, early internal viewing of this family home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

For more information visit Town and Country’s website – or call 02393 277 288.

