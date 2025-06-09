Inside Hampshire's most expensive £16.5m home which sits in 405 acres of ancient woodland and has a swimming pool

Look inside Hampshire’s most expensive home currently on Zoopla.

Listed in May of this year, Newtown Park Estate, located in Lymington, has been described as a country estate with ‘exceptional character’ and ‘beautifully maintained’ grounds.

On the market for £16.5m, the estate comes with a grade II listed home which has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, six reception rooms, a large kitchen, and an orangery.

On top of this, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a walled garden and three dwellings are also included in the price.

The listing says: “Set in 405 acres of ancient woodland, pasture and parkland within the New Forest National Park, Newtown Park is a Georgian country estate of exceptional character and scale.

“The house has been carefully preserved, a classical structure of perfect symmetry and proportion, with stuccoed elevations and sash windows.”

This country estate is being sold with UK Sotheby's International Realty.

