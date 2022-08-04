Based in New Road, Portsmouth, the flat overlooks a school playing field and is close to the heart of the city.

Flooded with light, the entrance hall is a good-sized space with access to all rooms with an entry phone system for visitors and wooden flooring, there are also two cupboards providing storage.

To the right is the bathroom, fully tiled with a white suite, a shower over bath and benefits from a towel rail. Facing to the rear, the principal bedroom is a good-sized double, the second bedroom could also accommodate a small double, single or be used as a home office.

To the left of the front door is an open plan kitchen living space. The kitchen area has integrated single oven and hob with extractor above. There is under-counter space for a washing machine and a further space for a fridge freezer.

The wall and base units are in a modern beech style with a granite style worktop and breakfast bar at one end. The room opens on to the living area with a sliding patio door looking towards school playing fields and wooden flooring.

The flat is decorated in contemporary style and is ready to move in. There is also the advantage of an allocated parking space.

The property is Leasehold with 999 years from November 1, 2002. Service charge is £700.00 per annum and it is a band B council tax home.

Contact Chinneck Shaw to arrange a viewing on 023 9211 9867 or by visiting onthemarket.com website.

