The listing says: “In the parish of Warblington, on Langstone Harbour, a beautiful, Grade II listed, Restoration country house and historic Tower standing in about 4 acres of lovely gardens and grounds including the fascinating moat.”
The home originally went on the market last November for £2.5m, and has since been relisted for a price of £2.35m.
Location - Church Lane, Warblington
Amenities - Swimming pool, moat (dry), outbuildings, octagonal stone tower
1. Church Lane, Warblington, Havant, £2.5m
The listing says: "Warblington Castle is a wonderfully unique, stone Manor House, of generous proportions, standing within about 4 acres of beautiful and well-tended gardens that include a swimming pool, outbuildings, a lovely old granary on staddlestones, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and a stunning moat (dry) together with an historic Tower and part of the original Castle gateway." | Zoopla
2. Warblington Castle, £2.35m
Warblington Castle is up for sale. | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla
3. Church Lane, Warblington, £2.35m
The listing says: "In the parish of Warblington, on Langstone Harbour, a beautiful, Grade II listed, Restoration country house and historic Tower standing in about 4 acres of lovely gardens and grounds including the fascinating moat." | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla
4. Church Lane, Warblington, £2.35m
This home comes with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms. | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla