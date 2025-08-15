Inside the iconic Warblington Castle which boasts a moat, swimming pool and acres of grounds - and has hit the market for £2.35m

Have you ever wanted your own castle?

Warblington Castle, located in Church Lane, comes with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a huge list of unique amenities.

The listing says: “In the parish of Warblington, on Langstone Harbour, a beautiful, Grade II listed, Restoration country house and historic Tower standing in about 4 acres of lovely gardens and grounds including the fascinating moat.”

The home originally went on the market last November for £2.5m, and has since been relisted for a price of £2.35m.

Overview:

Location - Church Lane, Warblington

Price - £2.35m

Amenities - Swimming pool, moat (dry), outbuildings, octagonal stone tower

The listing says: "Warblington Castle is a wonderfully unique, stone Manor House, of generous proportions, standing within about 4 acres of beautiful and well-tended gardens that include a swimming pool, outbuildings, a lovely old granary on staddlestones, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and a stunning moat (dry) together with an historic Tower and part of the original Castle gateway."

Warblington Castle is up for sale.

This home comes with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

