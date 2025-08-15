1 . Church Lane, Warblington, Havant, £2.5m

The listing says: "Warblington Castle is a wonderfully unique, stone Manor House, of generous proportions, standing within about 4 acres of beautiful and well-tended gardens that include a swimming pool, outbuildings, a lovely old granary on staddlestones, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and a stunning moat (dry) together with an historic Tower and part of the original Castle gateway." | Zoopla