Inside the most expensive home to rent in Hampshire right now for £18,000 pcm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 17:36 BST

This Hampshire home is currently the most expensive to rent right now - so why is it so pricey.

This nine bedroom home, located in St. Thomas Street, Lymington, is up for rent for a huge £18,000pcm price tag.

The impressive home, which boasts its very own indoor slide, also comes with an additional one bedroom annexe.

The listing says: “New to our John D Wood & Co Corporate portfolio, situated in Central Lymington, a prominent and historic house. I give to you, Monmouth House.

“This exquisite home situated in Lymington, a stone’s throw from the New Forest National Park and Lymington Town Quay.”

For more information about this home, click here.

This house is stunning throughout and it even comes with an indoor slide.

. St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £4.5m

This house is stunning throughout and it even comes with an indoor slide. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This listing says: "New to our John D Wood & Co Corporate portfolio, situated in Central Lymington, a prominent and historic house. I give to you, Monmouth House."

1. St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £18,000 pcm

This listing says: "New to our John D Wood & Co Corporate portfolio, situated in Central Lymington, a prominent and historic house. I give to you, Monmouth House." | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home comes with 9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 6 reception rooms and a bedroom annex.

2. St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £18,000 pcm

This home comes with 9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 6 reception rooms and a bedroom annex. | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property is being rented at £18,000 pcm with John D Wood & Co.

3. St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £18,000 pcm

This property is being rented at £18,000 pcm with John D Wood & Co. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This house is stunning throughout and it even comes with an indoor slide.

4. St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £18,000 pcm

This house is stunning throughout and it even comes with an indoor slide. | Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice