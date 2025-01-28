Investment opportunity as 14 bedroom Southsea property that generates almost £100k a year hits market for £1.65m

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:00 BST
Have you been wanting to invest in property? If so, this Southsea home is for you.

Located in Western Parade this building consists of five apartments with a total of 14 bedrooms, ten bathrooms and five reception rooms all of which have been fully renovated.

On the market for £1,650,000, the current owner rents out the flats, generating an annual income of almost £100,000 making it the perfect investment opportunity.

The listing says: “Step into an extraordinary chance to own a stunning freehold building in the prestigious and highly sought-after Western Parade, Southsea.

“Perfectly positioned with breath taking views over Southsea Common, this property offers unbeatable access to the seafront, the rich history of Old Portsmouth’s Historic waterfront, and the vibrant amenities of Palmerston Road.

“This impressive and fully refurbished building boasts a total area of 5,220.50 sq. Ft. And comprises four spacious three-bedroom apartments and one spacious two-bedroom apartment.

“Currently generating an annual rental income of approximately £94,000, this property is an income-generating gem. “

This home is a brilliant investment as it comes with 14 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and five reception rooms.

This home is a brilliant investment as it comes with 14 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and five reception rooms.

The listing says: "Step into an extraordinary chance to own a stunning freehold building in the prestigious and highly sought-after Western Parade, Southsea."

The listing says: "Step into an extraordinary chance to own a stunning freehold building in the prestigious and highly sought-after Western Parade, Southsea."

The listing says: "Perfectly positioned with breath taking views over Southsea Common, this property offers unbeatable access to the seafront, the rich history of Old Portsmouth’s Historic waterfront, and the vibrant amenities of Palmerston Road."

The listing says: "Perfectly positioned with breath taking views over Southsea Common, this property offers unbeatable access to the seafront, the rich history of Old Portsmouth's Historic waterfront, and the vibrant amenities of Palmerston Road."

This home is a brilliant investment opportunity.

This home is a brilliant investment opportunity.

