Located in Western Parade this building consists of five apartments with a total of 14 bedrooms, ten bathrooms and five reception rooms all of which have been fully renovated.
On the market for £1,650,000, the current owner rents out the flats, generating an annual income of almost £100,000 making it the perfect investment opportunity.
The listing says: “Step into an extraordinary chance to own a stunning freehold building in the prestigious and highly sought-after Western Parade, Southsea.
“Perfectly positioned with breath taking views over Southsea Common, this property offers unbeatable access to the seafront, the rich history of Old Portsmouth’s Historic waterfront, and the vibrant amenities of Palmerston Road.
“This impressive and fully refurbished building boasts a total area of 5,220.50 sq. Ft. And comprises four spacious three-bedroom apartments and one spacious two-bedroom apartment.
“Currently generating an annual rental income of approximately £94,000, this property is an income-generating gem. “
