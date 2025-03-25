And it didn’t take me long to find this little gem just one mile to the west of Petersfield in Stroud which is just a very short journey along the A272 - and not far from one of my favourite pubs, The Seven Stars.

This stunning six-bedroom home dates back to the 17th Century and is set in approximately 1.4 acres (0.56 ha) of garden and grounds when the original farmhouse was constructed. The farmhouse has extensive beams, inglenook fireplace & other period features this combined with the elegant Georgian wing with light, well proportioned rooms & the homes 6,023 sq. ft of total floor area.

It has been adapted to include an annex and mobile home suitable for rental and or a bed & breakfast which the current occupier has been doing successfully for a number of years and presents a great opportunity for a would-be buyer!

On the ground floor you enter through a large log room into an impressive entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, there is also a downstairs shower room. The entrance hall also gives access to a large lounge, separate dining room and library, drawing room, along with access to the older rear of the property offering ample storage and easy access to the cellar.

Beyond the drawing room you access the main kitchen/breakfast room with a huge walk in pantry, a rear lobby/boot room & further walk in storage rooms with outside access. The kitchen has blocked off access to the self contained Annex for privacy purposes but this is still in place and easily removed to enable access if required.

From the kitchen there is a second stairway offering additional access to bedrooms two and three with a Jack & Jill shower. To the first floor a large landing there are four good-sized bedroom including the main bedroom with en-suite & a family bathroom and separate WC. To the second floor you will also find a further two double bedrooms

Key features

Stunning Character home with 17th Century Origins

Main bedroom with en-suite

Five further Bedrooms and Family bathroom

Three Reception rooms

Kitchen breakfast room and Cellar

Utility room and downstairs cloakroom

Conservatory and Garden Room

Grounds of about 1.4 acres

Self contained annex currently let

Large car port, workshop and laundry room

The property is on the market for offers in excess of £1,300,000 and is on the market with Purple Bricks.

