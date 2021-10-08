Ladybirds are taking over UK homes.

Many people across the UK have noticed large groups of ladybirds either in or around their homes.

Some are congregating on window sills whilst others are actually entering homes as an unwanted pet for most people.

Confused homeowners have even taken to social media to explain how their homes now bare many of the small red and black spotted insects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is why there are currently so many ladybirds at the moment and what you should do if your home has been invaded:

Why are there so many ladybirds at the moment?

Ladybirds, also known as Coccinellidae, have been making themselves welcome in and around British homes this autumn.

Accredited Ecologist, Dean Wilson from Horticulture.co.uk attributes the spectacle to the unique conditions in which the current ideal warm weather conditions are overlapping with the natural hibernation season of the insects.

He said: “We had a sudden turn in the weather conditions last week – a cold snap which signalled hibernation season.

"Then the warm weather this week has presented an opportunity for the insects to (all at once) find a safe home for winter in ideal conditions”.

They often appear more as the temperature begins to drop in September and October and they hope to hibernate during the winter months.

What to do if your home has been invaded

Ladybirds are completely harmless and will more than likely lie dormant in your home as they hibernate for the winter.

As soon as spring comes they will fly off for food or to find a mate but make sure to look for gaps in windows and doors to ensure they do not get into your home.

Dean Wilson recommends to leave the ladybirds alone.

He said: “It’s likely surprising to see so many ladybirds at once, but they’re not here to take over and it’s likely that they’ll be gone as quickly as they arrived.

"I wouldn’t expect the 'swarms' to stay for longer than one week at the most.”

“I would encourage the general public to enjoy the spectacle and be thankful for the range of benefits Ladybirds bring to the garden.”

Ladybirds are known to eat plant-eating insects such as aphids which will actually help keen gardeners to protect their crops.

This makes Ladybirds a vital component of the garden eco-system.

SEE ALSO: See inside a townhouse in Gosport which comes with 8 bedrooms

If you find them in your home and do not wish to have them as a room-mate, be sure to pop them back into your garden as their scent can attract other ladybirds.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.