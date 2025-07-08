A transformation is well underway at the historic Bursledon Brickworks where new affordable homes are being created.

VIVID—one of the South’s leading affordable housing providers— is creating 12 new affordable homes on surplus land adjacent to the existing Brickworks Museum. This is being done in partnership with Imperial Homes and construction work is due to be completed by the autumn.

It welcomed Councillor Fred Birkett, Fareham Borough Council’s executive member for housing, to the site for a closer look at the scheme for 12 homes, with seven available for social rent and a further five available for shared ownership.

Tristan Samuels, group director of development and new business of VIVID said: “Our work in bringing forward this site together with our local development partner, Imperial Homes, will mean that more customers from Fareham (borough council’s) housing waiting list will shortly be provided with a new safe, decent, and warm home. It was great to have a chance to update Councillor Birkett on the progress that’s being made here while also reaffirming the importance of our shared housing aims.”

Photo: Chris Sheehan (Imperial Homes), Lisa Wadhams (VIVID), Richard Paine (Imperial Homes), Tristan Samuels (VIVID), Councillor Fred Birkett (Fareham Borough Council), Robyn Lyons (Fareham Borough Council), and Ben Olds (Imperial Homes). | VIVID

As part of the development, restoration works are also being carried out on the Grade II listed Victorian brick drying sheds of the brickworks originally built in 1897, which are integral to the museum complex. The land was purchased from the museum, allowing for the renovation and preservation of the two, Grade II listed, Victorian brick drying sheds. Once restored, these will be in a condition to find new uses for them.

Councillor Fred Birkett, Fareham Borough Council’s executive member for housing said: “I am delighted to see this really important affordable housing project being delivered to such a high standard.

“These new affordable homes will form part of over 200 that will be completed by VIVID in the borough of Fareham throughout 2025. This is hugely positive for those in our community who need affordable housing. Furthermore, this particular scheme carries the additional benefit of helping to provide for the longevity of the adjacent Brickworks Museum.”

Ben Olds, Director of Imperial Homes added: “This scheme will offer VIVID’s customers, a unique opportunity to live in a great location, and build a new community, on what was once a thriving Victorian industrial site. We look forward to handing over the project in September 2025.”

The construction of the affordable homes on the brickworks site forms part of a wider development programme by VIVID across the borough. By the end of this year, the housing association is aiming to have delivered 230 new affordable homes locally, supporting the council’s efforts to address local housing needs.