Langford Road plot up for auction for £30,000 after home collapsed in devastating disaster

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:12 BST
Almost three years have passed since a home collapsed in a residential road - and one of the plot of a neighbouring home which was destroyed is now up for sale.

In 2022, a catastrophic collapse of a residential home in Langford Road left two people hospitalised and multiple homes destroyed or severely damaged.

23 Langford Road is up for auction this month following the devastating house collapse in 2022.
23 Langford Road is up for auction this month following the devastating house collapse in 2022. | Clive Emson

As a result, 23 Langford Road had to demolished but the land is now going under the hammer for a guide price of £30,000 on Thursday, July 24.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “Following the well-publicised collapse in 2022 of the adjoining property (25 Langford Road), neighbouring homes numbers 27 and 23 also had to be demolished due to the structural damage caused by the collapsing house.

“The site of the former 23 Langford Road, which comprised a three-bedroom house, is now offered for sale and is considered an ideal opportunity to build a replacement dwelling, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

