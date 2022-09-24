Lee-on-the-Solent garage sells for £17,000 at property auction - double the expected price
A GARAGE in Headley Close, Lee-on-the-Solent has been bought at auction for £17,000 – nearly double the guide price.
It was among 163 lots listed by Clive Emson Auctioneers, the property auctioneers and a member of Portsmouth Property Association.
And they weren’t the only garages to prove popular – nine lock-up garages/stores in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, Portsmouth, fetched £170,000 freehold. They are currently let for a total £10,080 per year.
Mike Marchant, a senior auction appraiser with the firm, which has its regional office at Whiteley, said: ‘There was a good range of properties which sparked keen bidding interest.’
An end-of-terrace two-bedroom property in St Anns Road, Southsea, which was described as ‘for improvement’ sold for £196,000.
The sale of a freehold six-bedroom home of multiple occupation and a pair of flats at 30 St Ronans Road, Southsea, with a guide price of £600-650,000 was postponed. It currently generates £63,480 per year.
The next online auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers ends on November 2.