It was among 163 lots listed by Clive Emson Auctioneers, the property auctioneers and a member of Portsmouth Property Association.

And they weren’t the only garages to prove popular – nine lock-up garages/stores in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, Portsmouth, fetched £170,000 freehold. They are currently let for a total £10,080 per year.

This garage in Headley Close, Lee-on-the-Solent was sold at auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers for £17,000 on September 21, 2022

Mike Marchant, a senior auction appraiser with the firm, which has its regional office at Whiteley, said: ‘There was a good range of properties which sparked keen bidding interest.’

An end-of-terrace two-bedroom property in St Anns Road, Southsea, which was described as ‘for improvement’ sold for £196,000.

The sale of a freehold six-bedroom home of multiple occupation and a pair of flats at 30 St Ronans Road, Southsea, with a guide price of £600-650,000 was postponed. It currently generates £63,480 per year.