The home, which is reputedly by Thomas Ellis Owen, the architect known as the ‘father of Southsea’, is in St Jude’s Close by St Jude’s Church, and sits on the corner of that road and Queen's Grove – just a couple of minutes' walk from Palmerston Road.

It has four bedrooms and four reception rooms, two bathrooms and, as agents Fine and Country say, ‘many character features’. It is on the market for £850,000.

The agents say that the herringbone-fronted family home ‘represents a unique opportunity to buy into a slice of history’.

NOW READ: Unique Waterlooville home backs on to woodland

They say it is a spacious home with a ‘touch of luxury' and combines the convenience of town living, with the character of its original early Victorian era.

The home has a brick herringbone paved courtyard styled walled garden.

From the front it is not easy to tell the extensive living space inside, say Fine and Country.

On the lower ground floor is a dining room, kitchen, washroom and utility area with access to a semi-basement storage area, and on the upper ground floor is a large sitting room with bay window, family room and cloakroom with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and study on the upper two floors. There is also vehicular access through twin gates to a garage.

The accommodation has 2,550sq ft of living space overall, having been restored within the framework of a Grade II Listed building, protecting both the building’s fine original details and the traditional way of

living with some stripped floorboards, high skirting boards and wood framed windows with feature apertures.

The road has residents’ permit car parking, but this home also has private parking in front of the gated garage entrance.

It is in a conservation area and only a few minutes’ walk of Palmerston Road shopping precinct, the Southsea seafront and highly regarded schools, such as Mayville, St Johns College, Portsmouth Grammar School and Portsmouth High School, the agents say early internal viewing of this individual, character home is strongly recommended to appreciate both the accommodation and location.

1 St Jude’s Close is on the market with Fine and Country – call 023 9327 7277 to find out more.

1. The sitting room 1 St Jude's Close in Southsea - the sitting room overlooks the garden and St Jude's Church Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. The kitchen The stylish kitchen at 1 St Jude's Close in Southsea Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Hallway The clean and crisp colours of the hallway Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Bedroom One of the spacious bedrooms Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales