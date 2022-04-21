This six bedroom house in Treeside Way, Waterlooville, is on the market for £850,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.
The property is reached via a private gravel driveway providing access to only three other neighbouring homes with woodland to one side.
On reaching the house you will find ample car parking and access to a double integral garage.
The accommodation comprises: hallway, cloakroom, study, sitting room with twin doors leading to a large dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and morning room off as well as a utility room.
There is a double garage on the ground floor with six bedrooms, the master having a large en-suite bathroom, a separate shower room and family bathroom on the first floor.
The loft space has been converted to create extra storage space, accessible via a folding ladder.
For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.