Look inside a 'superb and spacious' new build home on sale in Hampshire

The two-bed semi-detached property in Badgers Bolt, Colden Common is on the market for £325,000. It is listed by Enfields - Eastleigh.

Situated within a peaceful cul de sac on the edge of the open countryside it boasts off road parking for two cars and a generous and south westerly aspect rear garden.

The property falls into Colden Common primary school and Kings' School Catchment areas.

Colden Common benefits from some great amenities such as a shop, park and multiple highly rated Pubs along with great links to the M3 for commuting.

As you enter the property there is a spacious hallway, leading to a handy WC, a modern kitchen with fully integrated appliances and into a spacious living room and dining room, with French doors opening into the lovely rear garden.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms. The main bedroom enjoys a rear view of the garden, has built in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room. Bedroom two is of a similar large size and also has built in wardrobes, serviced by the modern family bathroom.

