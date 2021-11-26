Look inside an energy-efficient £450,000 Hayling home with solar panels

The living room

The property is in a peaceful location in West Lane and has plenty of off-road parking.

On the ground floor there’s a spacious lounge room to the front, plus a 19ft modern fitted kitchen, a large dining room which could also be utilised as a bedroom, a bathroom and a conservatory on the rear.

Upstairs there are two large bedrooms and a shower room. Externally the property has a front driveway which could easily provide parking for up to eight vehicles.

The garage

The driveway down the side leads to gates which open up to allow access to the garage. The garden is west-facing so gets plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

The price is offers over £450,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call Castles on 02394 318899.

The kitchen

The bungalow in West Lane, Hayling Island

The bathroom

One of the bedrooms