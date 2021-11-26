Look inside an energy-efficient £450,000 Hayling home with solar panels
Castles are pleased to welcome to the market this energy-efficient 2/3-bedroom detached bungalow in Hayling Island that has solar panels on the roof.
The property is in a peaceful location in West Lane and has plenty of off-road parking.
On the ground floor there’s a spacious lounge room to the front, plus a 19ft modern fitted kitchen, a large dining room which could also be utilised as a bedroom, a bathroom and a conservatory on the rear.
Upstairs there are two large bedrooms and a shower room. Externally the property has a front driveway which could easily provide parking for up to eight vehicles.
The driveway down the side leads to gates which open up to allow access to the garage. The garden is west-facing so gets plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
The price is offers over £450,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call Castles on 02394 318899.