Located on Auriol Drive at Bedhampton, which is set back from the main Havant Road, it is virtually impossible to miss thanks to its corner position and its double-fronted design with twin double height bays crowned by supported overhanging gables and the central gabled front porch with its curved brick arch.

Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire, said: ‘The house stands out for all the right reasons and anyone with an eye for an architectural gem will recognise its quality.

‘Everything about this house creates a good impression but it’s more than about appearances, as is sometimes the case with appealing houses.

‘In this case, the house offers everything that’s needed for a comfortable life.

‘There’s superb ground floor living accommodation that includes a family/breakfast room with kitchen stretching across the entire rear of the house.

‘At the front are twin reception rooms each side of the stunning entrance hall, one of which is now a dining room while the other currently serves as a gym but could easily revert to being a sitting room once more.

‘Behind one of the upper floor bays is a principal suite that occupies the full depth of a third of the first floor, with a generous sleeping area backed by a separate dressing room and bathroom.

‘The galleried landing serves two further double bedrooms and a luxury bathroom before the stairs rise again to the second floor, home to another two double bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

‘The rear garden has been raised to create a level space accessed via steps between curved retaining walls behind the terrace.

‘At the top of the garden is a detached garage reached via a gated driveway where the rear workshop has stairs to a games room above. Hobbyists will love this space.

‘If all this is not sufficient temptation to view this house, the accessibility to shops, commuting routes via both road and rail, and the outlook from the upper floors towards Langstone Harbour will probably help seal its appeal.’

Guide price is £1.2 million (EPC Band tbc).

Contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

