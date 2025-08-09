Located in Wilson Road, Portsmouth, this two bedroom home would be ideal for someone wanting to be near transport links, schools and local amenities.
The listing says: “This beautifully renovated house offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and period elegance. With two generously sized double bedrooms, the master suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe, providing ample storage and a touch of luxury.
“The home has been thoughtfully designed, featuring restored period details and custom-made plantation shutters that enhance its character.”
Overview:
Location: Wilson Road, Portsmouth
Amenities: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, garden
Cost: Offers over £230,000
Agent: Rok Marsh
