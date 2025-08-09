Look inside this 'charming' and 'beautifully renovated' Portsmouth two bedroom home with wonderfully eclectic interior

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 13:38 BST

This brilliantly-located city home exudes charm and character.

Located in Wilson Road, Portsmouth, this two bedroom home would be ideal for someone wanting to be near transport links, schools and local amenities.

The listing says: “This beautifully renovated house offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and period elegance. With two generously sized double bedrooms, the master suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe, providing ample storage and a touch of luxury.

“The home has been thoughtfully designed, featuring restored period details and custom-made plantation shutters that enhance its character.”

Overview:

Location: Wilson Road, Portsmouth

Amenities: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, garden

Cost: Offers over £230,000

Agent: Rok Marsh

For more information about this home, click here.

Look inside this home:

This two bedroom house comes with two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a good-sized gardens.

1. Wilson Road, Portsmouth, £230,000

This two bedroom house comes with two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a good-sized gardens. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "This beautifully renovated house offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and period elegance."

2. Wilson Road, Portsmouth, £230,000

The listing says: "This beautifully renovated house offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and period elegance." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £230,000 and it is beig sold with Rok Marsh.

3. Wilson Road, Portsmouth, £230,000

This home is on the market for £230,000 and it is beig sold with Rok Marsh. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Practicality is not overlooked, with a two-year-old boiler and central heating system, ensuring warmth and efficiency throughout the seasons."

4. Wilson Road, Portsmouth, £230,000

The listing says: "Practicality is not overlooked, with a two-year-old boiler and central heating system, ensuring warmth and efficiency throughout the seasons." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Home and gardenPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice