The chic four-bedroom home in Netley Road has two bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and dining room covering 2,400 sq ft across three floors, as well as a self-contained apartment on the lower ground floor, complete with a private entrance, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom, living area, and bathroom.

This space is ideal for independent living for older children, extended family members, or as a potential for income-generating rental.

This little gem also has a stunning outdoor area and is also a stone’s throw away Southsea Common and the esplanade, with the property combining timeless elegance with modern versatility, offering the perfect lifestyle balance.

The property is described as: “This villa is an architectural masterpiece, showcasing soaring ceilings, large sash windows, and elegant period features. It captures the spirit of its era while accommodating the needs of modern living. With its cathedral-like stature and commanding presence, it stands as a beacon of Southsea’s rich history and enduring charm.”

Take a tour of this stunning home with our picture gallery:

