A magnificent four-storey villa in Southsea is a picture-perfect home which is on the market for £695,000.

The chic four-bedroom home in Netley Road has two bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and dining room covering 2,400 sq ft across three floors, as well as a self-contained apartment on the lower ground floor, complete with a private entrance, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom, living area, and bathroom.

This space is ideal for independent living for older children, extended family members, or as a potential for income-generating rental.

This little gem also has a stunning outdoor area and is also a stone’s throw away Southsea Common and the esplanade, with the property combining timeless elegance with modern versatility, offering the perfect lifestyle balance.

The property is described as: “This villa is an architectural masterpiece, showcasing soaring ceilings, large sash windows, and elegant period features. It captures the spirit of its era while accommodating the needs of modern living. With its cathedral-like stature and commanding presence, it stands as a beacon of Southsea’s rich history and enduring charm.”

The property is being marketed by NEXA Properties Limited and Zoopla and can be viewed here www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/68844809 or call 023 9229 5046.

Take a tour of this stunning home with our picture gallery:

