Located in Leopold Street, Southsea, this contemporary two bedroom terraced home in the heart of the city would be a fabulous buy for a first time buyer.

On the market for £280,000 with no forward chain, this home has so much potential.

The listing says: “A 2 double bedroom terraced house conveniently situated off Albert Road, in the heart of Southsea, near to numerous local facilities and amenities.

Summary:

Location: Leopold Street, Southsea

Cost: £280,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Two bedrooms, two reception rooms, perfect for first time buyer

