Located in Leopold Street, Southsea, this contemporary two bedroom terraced home in the heart of the city would be a fabulous buy for a first time buyer.
On the market for £280,000 with no forward chain, this home has so much potential.
The listing says: “A 2 double bedroom terraced house conveniently situated off Albert Road, in the heart of Southsea, near to numerous local facilities and amenities.
“Internal accommodation is well laid out and offers a lounge and separate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, downstairs bathroom and 2 double bedrooms.”
Summary:
Location: Leopold Street, Southsea
Cost: £280,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Two bedrooms, two reception rooms, perfect for first time buyer
For more information about this home, visit the Purple Bricks website. Click here for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.