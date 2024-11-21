For Sale in Southsea: Modern charm on offer at £280,000 two bedroom home perfect for first time buyers

Buying your first home can be daunting but this two bedroom home is ideal.

Located in Leopold Street, Southsea, this contemporary two bedroom terraced home in the heart of the city would be a fabulous buy for a first time buyer.

On the market for £280,000 with no forward chain, this home has so much potential.

The listing says: “A 2 double bedroom terraced house conveniently situated off Albert Road, in the heart of Southsea, near to numerous local facilities and amenities.

“Internal accommodation is well laid out and offers a lounge and separate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, downstairs bathroom and 2 double bedrooms.”

Summary:

Location: Leopold Street, Southsea

Cost: £280,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Two bedrooms, two reception rooms, perfect for first time buyer

For more information about this home, visit the Purple Bricks website. Click here for more information.

This home comes with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a dining room and a spacious living room.

This home comes with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a dining room and a spacious living room.

The listing says: "A 2 double bedroom terraced house conveniently situated off Albert Road, in the heart of Southsea, near to numerous local facilities and amenities."

The listing says: "A 2 double bedroom terraced house conveniently situated off Albert Road, in the heart of Southsea, near to numerous local facilities and amenities."

This home is on the market for £280,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks.

This home is on the market for £280,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks.

The listing says: "Internal accommodation is well laid out and offers a lounge and separate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, downstairs bathroom and 2 double bedrooms."

The listing says: "Internal accommodation is well laid out and offers a lounge and separate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, downstairs bathroom and 2 double bedrooms."

