Here are the 10 best places to live in Hampshire, according to Muddy Stilettos:
Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos.
2. Lymington
Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Lymington was placed in the number one spot following the vote. Muddy Stilettos said: "Lymington is the perfect combo of coast and New Forest, with a focus on sailing, shopping and sipping drinks in the various top-notch restaurants and cafes." Photo: Google
3. Winchester
The historic town of Winchester is known for its stylish yet peaceful nature. Muddy Stilettos has said that Winchester is 'home to excellent schools and foodie hotspots, Winchester is stylish and sought-after in equal measure.' Photo: Google
4. Petersfield
Petersfield has been described as a 'thriving, family-friendly market town' in the heart of a national park. Photo: Google