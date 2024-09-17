Muddy Stilettos: The 10 best places to live in Hampshire including Southsea, Winchester and Alton

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 07:58 GMT
If you have been considering relocating to a different part of Hampshire but you have no idea where to start – look no further because we’ve got you covered.

Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, has featured Hampshire as part of its Best 260 Places to Live series. From Alton to Lymington, the series has found that there are 10 beautiful places in Hampshire that are a cut above the rest. The series has determined the best places to live after receiving votes from thousands and the best places in Hampshire have also been ranked from one to ten.

Here are the 10 best places to live in Hampshire, according to Muddy Stilettos:

Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos.

1. Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025

Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos. Photo: The News

Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Lymington was placed in the number one spot following the vote. Muddy Stilettos said: "Lymington is the perfect combo of coast and New Forest, with a focus on sailing, shopping and sipping drinks in the various top-notch restaurants and cafes."

2. Lymington

Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Lymington was placed in the number one spot following the vote. Muddy Stilettos said: "Lymington is the perfect combo of coast and New Forest, with a focus on sailing, shopping and sipping drinks in the various top-notch restaurants and cafes." Photo: Google

The historic town of Winchester is known for its stylish yet peaceful nature. Muddy Stilettos has said that Winchester is 'home to excellent schools and foodie hotspots, Winchester is stylish and sought-after in equal measure.'

3. Winchester

The historic town of Winchester is known for its stylish yet peaceful nature. Muddy Stilettos has said that Winchester is 'home to excellent schools and foodie hotspots, Winchester is stylish and sought-after in equal measure.' Photo: Google

Petersfield has been described as a 'thriving, family-friendly market town' in the heart of a national park.

4. Petersfield

Petersfield has been described as a 'thriving, family-friendly market town' in the heart of a national park. Photo: Google

