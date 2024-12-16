The iconic Solent fort was initially put on the market for £4.25m a few years ago after operating as a unique hotel - but it was eventually sold at auction for £1.25m in June.

Formerly a four-star hotel, the 150-year-old fort is now on the market for lease with options that range from a luxury hotel or exclusive members' club to a high-tech data centre or scuba diving training base.

No Man’s Land Fort was bought by Edward Ward, from London, who purchased the unique property for £1.25m as an ‘impulse buy’. His recent purchase is a ‘prime diversification’ from his usual investments in tech stocks.

Edward said: “I know it’s a bit of a risk, given I don’t have any experience in property or hospitality, but with advances in technology like drones and improved energy management, maintaining the fort will only get easier over the next decade.”

The 99,000-square-foot sea fortress, built in the 1860s as part of a network of defences commissioned by Lord Palmerston to ward off potential French invasion, is only accessible by boat or helicopter and offers 23 ensuite bedrooms, five bars, a restaurant, a spa, hot tubs, and a sauna—all with expansive views of the sea.

Commercial real estate firm, Colliers, has been appointed to find a tenant to bring a fresh vision to the property, which last operated as a hotel.

“The remote location provides either great privacy or exclusivity for potential guests and clients.

“Edward is open to working with different multiple operators who recognise the opportunity to be based at this historic site.

“It could be a great location for multiple hospitality and leisure operators together, or one tenant could take the whole site, we’re open to proposals.”

