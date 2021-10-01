The house is on Captains Row and available on the market for £950,000.

Listed by Taylor Hill and Bond – Havant, it’s equipped with a well-lit open plan kitchen and dining room with built-in appliances.

It also includes an ‘airy’ double-aspect living room with a bay window and French doors opening to the garden.

Homeowners can enjoy the best view of the historic Camber Dock from the spacious landing and balcony area on the second floor.

The master bedroom includes a recently refurbished ensuite bathroom and luxury power shower.

Refurbishment has also been done to the family bathroom, with tiled walls and a three-piece white suite – with a jacuzzi bath, close coupled WC and vanity unit sink all included.

