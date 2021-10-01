This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000.

Old Portsmouth terraced house with stunning views of Camber Dock goes on sale for £950,000 - take a look inside

A STUNNING four-bedroom terraced home with views of Camber Dock has just gone on sale in Old Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:25 pm

The house is on Captains Row and available on the market for £950,000.

Listed by Taylor Hill and Bond – Havant, it’s equipped with a well-lit open plan kitchen and dining room with built-in appliances.

It also includes an ‘airy’ double-aspect living room with a bay window and French doors opening to the garden.

Homeowners can enjoy the best view of the historic Camber Dock from the spacious landing and balcony area on the second floor.

The master bedroom includes a recently refurbished ensuite bathroom and luxury power shower.

Refurbishment has also been done to the family bathroom, with tiled walls and a three-piece white suite – with a jacuzzi bath, close coupled WC and vanity unit sink all included.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here.

Captains Row, Old Portsmouth

Look inside the living room.

Photo: Photo: Zoopla

Captains Row, Old Portsmouth

Here is the open plan kitchen.

Photo: Photo: Zoopla

Captains Row, Old Portsmouth

This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000.

Photo: Photo: Zoopla

Captains Row, Old Portsmouth

Here's what one of the bedrooms looks like.

Photo: Photo: Zoopla

