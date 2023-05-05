Patch of land behind Fareham homes sells for over £24,000 in auction
A patch of land in Fareham has been sold after receiving 42 bids from prospective buyers.
The 0.16-acre freehold piece of land at the rear of 11-31 Paxton Road sold for £24,111, which was £16,111 above the lower end of the guide price. The joint auctioneers for this parcel of land were Chinneck Shaw and Clive Emson Auctioneers.
Rob Marchant, Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘Such was the interest, a total of 42 bids were made, with the final one coming in at £24,111. We are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have for the site.’
The plot is a small peice of overgrown land behind residential houses in Fareham.
The land was among more than 100 listings yesterday and the next auction starts on June 13, ends two days later on June 15, with lot entries closing on May 22 and the catalogue available from May 26.