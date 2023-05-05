The 0.16-acre freehold piece of land at the rear of 11-31 Paxton Road sold for £24,111, which was £16,111 above the lower end of the guide price. The joint auctioneers for this parcel of land were Chinneck Shaw and Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Rob Marchant, Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘Such was the interest, a total of 42 bids were made, with the final one coming in at £24,111. We are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have for the site.’

This piece of land in Fareham sold yesterday for over £24,000 yesterday in auction.

The plot is a small peice of overgrown land behind residential houses in Fareham.