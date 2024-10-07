For Sale in Portsmouth: £470,000 Southsea terraced home 'exemplifies period charm and character'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:44 GMT

If you have been searching for a home full of period charm, then look no further.

This ‘exceptional’ three bedroom home in Southsea comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a sun room.

The listing says: “Three bedroom home with two usable loft rooms & A host of period features. This stunning terraced home in Haslemere Road, Southsea exemplifies period charm and character.

“We strongly recommend an internal viewing to fully appreciate all this exceptional property has to offer.”

Summary:

Location: Haslemere Road, Southsea

Cost: £470,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents

Key Features: Sun room, host of period features, two bathrooms

For more information about this home, click here.

This property is on the market for £470,000 and is being sold with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents.

This house comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The listing says: " Featuring a double bay and forecourt, the property is rich with original details such as fireplaces, exposed floorboards, tiled flooring, ceiling roses, and double glazed sash windows."

