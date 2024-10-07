The listing says: “Three bedroom home with two usable loft rooms & A host of period features. This stunning terraced home in Haslemere Road, Southsea exemplifies period charm and character.
“We strongly recommend an internal viewing to fully appreciate all this exceptional property has to offer.”
Location: Haslemere Road, Southsea
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents
Key Features: Sun room, host of period features, two bathrooms
1. Haslemere Road, Southsea, £470,000
The listing says: "Three bedroom home with two usable loft rooms & A host of period features! This stunning terraced home in Haslemere Road, Southsea exemplifies period charm and character." | Zoopla
2. Haslemere Road, Southsea, £470,000
This property is on the market for £470,000 and is being sold with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. | Zoopla
3. Haslemere Road, Southsea, £470,000
This house comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. | Zoopla
4. Haslemere Road, Southsea, £470,000
The listing says: " Featuring a double bay and forecourt, the property is rich with original details such as fireplaces, exposed floorboards, tiled flooring, ceiling roses, and double glazed sash windows." | Zoopla
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.