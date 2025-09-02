Period charm meets modern comfort in Southsea 4-bed home for £450,000 | Purplebricks

A superb blend of style, space, and location homes like this in Southsea rarely stay available.

This stunning four-bedroom, three-storey end-of-terrace house on Manners Road in Southsea is listed for £450,000. Significantly updated by its current owners, it combines spacious period interiors with contemporary living all within easy reach of local amenities.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across a generous three-storey layout.

Inside, the ground floor comprises a spacious lounge, separate dining area, and a beautifully refitted 19-foot kitchen with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors opening to the garden. There’s also a convenient downstairs shower room.

The first floor holds three double bedrooms and a cloakroom, while the top floor is dedicated to the master suite featuring a Juliet balcony and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. Externally, the property boasts an attractive landscaped garden with side access perfect for outdoor enjoyment.

This home is one of dozens available in Southsea on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-southsea.

At a glance

This four-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Southsea is listed for £450,000

Features include a sleek 19 ft kitchen with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors, upstairs shower room, and three generous double bedrooms

Master suite with Juliet balcony and stylish en-suite on the top floor

Downstairs shower room and convenient cloakroom

Landscaped, enclosed rear garden with side access

Freehold property with period charm and modern comforts, in a well-connected location

