Portsmouth buyers most likely to pull out of a property with slow broadband

According to a recent survey from housebuilder Barratt Homes, respondents living across the south coast were asked ‘would you pull out of a property purchase if you found out it had slow broadband speed?’.

With connectivity now a crucial part of many people’s lives, the research suggests it is also a hugely important factor when choosing a new home.

Over half of respondents (57 per cent) living in Portsmouth said they would turn their backs on a property if it meant they’d have a slower connection to the Internet, higher than buyers in Southampton (55 per cent) and Winchester (51 per cent).

Slow download speed on laptop screen. Picture: Shutterstock

Surprisingly, retired people were one of the most likely groups to withdraw for slow broadband with 67 per cent saying they would not proceed, second only to students (80 per cent) but more than those who work from home full time (62 per cent) and work from home part time (45 per cent).

Tammy Bishop, Barratt Homes sales director, said: ‘It comes as no surprise that broadband speed is impacting a buyers’ choice of property.

‘With more people moving to remote working since the pandemic, and streaming services, such as Netflix, becoming the norm, connectivity is being put firmly into the category of essential utilities like electricity and water.