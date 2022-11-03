St. Brides is on Havant Road in Farlington and is on the market with a guide price of £725,000 with Town Country Southern.

The agents say it is ‘an extended, detached family home which is on an imposing corner plot with wrap-around gardens on three sides’.

Downstairs is a porch, hallway, sitting room, dining room, 16ft kitchen, boiler/utility room, boot room, study and separate office with separate side door and a workshop, while upstairs are four double bedrooms, one

with an en suite shower room, as well as a large family bathroom.

Town and Country say: ‘The property is in need of some updating and redecoration, however, is offered with gas fired central heating, double glazing, wrap-around gardens on three sides, off-road car parking, garaging and storerooms. Offered with no forward chain, early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.’

For more contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.

