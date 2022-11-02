This home, based on Binsteed Road, is in the heart of Portsmouth with easy access to the M275 and local amenities at the end of the road.

There is no forward chain on this house, which will mean it can become someone’s home quickly.

Both the front and rear receptions have feature fire alcoves and the downstairs has a semi-open plan layout which runs through to the kitchen, which is stylish and modern and has been refurbished to a high standard.

The wooden flooring flows through to a lobby with access to the garden and the bathroom, which has a contemporary design throughout with a shower over bath with glass screening and a warming towel rail.

Upstairs there are three double rooms, with the biggest room sporting two built in wardrobes and a grey and white theme running throughout the house, making it easy for a new owner to make it their own.

Outside the south-facing garden is low maintenance with York stone style paving and a decking area to socialise on, as well as a brick barbecue outside.

1. The kitchen

2. One of the bedrooms upstairs

3. The modern bathroom

4. One of the reception areas