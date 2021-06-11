Portsmouth home has an outdoor bar and pool - but costs nearly £800,000
A detached six bedroom home which comes with its own swimming pool and outside bar has gone on sale in Portsmouth.
The property is in Havant Road, Farlington and is on the market for £799,995. It is listed by Jeffries and Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents – Drayton.
It has six bedrooms over three floors, a modern open plan kitchen, a large reception room to the ground floor and a sun room to the rear.
Three of the bedrooms have en-suites and all are large enough to accommodate double beds.
A second kitchen is located on the first floor.
Outside, the property boasts parking for two cars with gated access, a swimming pool, hot tub/jacuzzi and a brick built outside bar with power and television point.
Viewing the property is highly recommended, according to the agents.