The Grade II-listed cottage is in Penny Street, at the heart of the Old Portsmouth conservation area that’s steeped in history. In fact it’s just a few short steps from the Nelson statue on Battery Row and the old sea defences and just across the green from the Royal Garrison Church.

It’s said there are records that Nelson slipped away when it was a pub via the back door to join the fleet and set sail for the Battle of Trafalgar. Could this have been the place where he enjoyed his last shore-side tipple?

Whatever its past, it should surely have a place in your future. With its top three floors featuring stacked bay windows and the wealth of internal period features it’s stacked with possibilities.

The lower ground floor is home to the second bedroom while the upper ground floor is home to the kitchen / dining room with a shower room behind. On the first floor there’s an open plan sitting room with the benefit of the bay window and, at the rear, double doors opening onto a small roof terrace.

Go up to the final level, and there are views at an angle towards the Solent and further views of the Spinnaker Tower from the main bedroom which again has a decked terrace at the rear and also benefits from an en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bath and separate shower cubicle.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity to submerge yourself in Old Portsmouth, a part of this maritime city that still has an old coastal village atmosphere but with the benefits of a major regional centre a short step in the other direction,’ says Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire.

‘Nelson would probably have appreciated the gas-fired central heating that’s now installed; Dolphin Cottage is in a condition where the next owners can just move in and take up residence. What an opportunity!’

Guide price is £475,000. For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

