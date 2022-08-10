The three bedroom property, in Foxley Drive, Anchorage Park, is available from £275,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The ‘well-presented’ home has a garage and off-road parking.

On the ground floor, there is a ‘well lit’ porch, a front reception room with a fireplace, and open stairs to the first floor.

The kitchen contains wooden wall and base units, an integrated gas hob and an oven – with space for a washing machine and fridge freezer.

A granite style countertop wraps around the room, and a door leads to the garden.

There are two double bedrooms, a single room and bathroom upstairs.

The bathroom has been fitted out as a wet room, and can be upgraded by adding glass screens.

Residents can reach the garden via a side pedestrian access.

There is also a patio in the garden, and a driveway provides space for parking.

The house is described as a ‘lovely family home in a modern community’.

For more information, visit the On The Market website, or call the estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

