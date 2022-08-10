This three bedroom semi-detached house is on sale from £275,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

For Sale: Look inside this 'delightful' three bedroom house in Portsmouth available from £275,000 suitable as 'a lovely family home'

A ‘DELIGHTFUL’ semi-detached house described as being suitable for families has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:37 am

The three bedroom property, in Foxley Drive, Anchorage Park, is available from £275,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The ‘well-presented’ home has a garage and off-road parking.

On the ground floor, there is a ‘well lit’ porch, a front reception room with a fireplace, and open stairs to the first floor.

The kitchen contains wooden wall and base units, an integrated gas hob and an oven – with space for a washing machine and fridge freezer.

A granite style countertop wraps around the room, and a door leads to the garden.

There are two double bedrooms, a single room and bathroom upstairs.

The bathroom has been fitted out as a wet room, and can be upgraded by adding glass screens.

Residents can reach the garden via a side pedestrian access.

There is also a patio in the garden, and a driveway provides space for parking.

The house is described as a ‘lovely family home in a modern community’.

For more information, visit the On The Market website, or call the estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

1. Foxley Drive, Anchorage Park

2. Foxley Drive, Anchorage Park

3. Foxley Drive, Anchorage Park

4. Foxley Drive, Anchorage Park

